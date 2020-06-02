All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12860 South SEAGLASS Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12860 South SEAGLASS Circle

12860 W North Seaglass Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12860 W North Seaglass Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Come home to this exquisite & luxuriously finished home in the heart of Playa Vista! Relish your favorite meals in the open kitchen w/ss appliances, eat-in island, ample cabinetry for storage & breakfast nook. Put your feet up in the spacious main living w/fireplace & sliding glass doors to a balcony w/gorgeous hillside vistas. Master features expansive windows welcoming floods of light, views, sleek hardwood floors, walk-in closet w/built-ins & decadent bath w/sophisticated glass shower, dual vanities & water closet. Additional features include speakers throughout home & outdoor patio, laundry room, beautiful guest rooms, custom built-ins & more. Entertain in the lower level living space w/chic wet bar w/wine fridge & stylish tile backsplash, & flows to the patio w/BBQ & space to dine or lounge al fresco all enveloped by lush landscaping for utmost privacy. Take advantage of your central Playa Vista location, only moments from local shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have any available units?
12860 South SEAGLASS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have?
Some of 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12860 South SEAGLASS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle offers parking.
Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle has a pool.
Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have accessible units?
No, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12860 South SEAGLASS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College