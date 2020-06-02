12860 South SEAGLASS Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Come home to this exquisite & luxuriously finished home in the heart of Playa Vista! Relish your favorite meals in the open kitchen w/ss appliances, eat-in island, ample cabinetry for storage & breakfast nook. Put your feet up in the spacious main living w/fireplace & sliding glass doors to a balcony w/gorgeous hillside vistas. Master features expansive windows welcoming floods of light, views, sleek hardwood floors, walk-in closet w/built-ins & decadent bath w/sophisticated glass shower, dual vanities & water closet. Additional features include speakers throughout home & outdoor patio, laundry room, beautiful guest rooms, custom built-ins & more. Entertain in the lower level living space w/chic wet bar w/wine fridge & stylish tile backsplash, & flows to the patio w/BBQ & space to dine or lounge al fresco all enveloped by lush landscaping for utmost privacy. Take advantage of your central Playa Vista location, only moments from local shops, restaurants and entertainment.