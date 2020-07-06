All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

12821 Moorpark Street

12821 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

12821 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Turn key, corner unit 3 bedroom town home with private attached garage for rent in the heart of Studio City! Open and spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and access to a large, private patio. Above the living room, enjoy a separate dining room overlooking the living room with elegant chandelier and custom built-in wine fridge and bar. Completely remodeled chef's kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, slate tile flooring, plenty of cabinet and counter space and space for a breakfast table. Next to the kitchen is a bedroom, conveniently located near the common living spaces and half bathroom. Upstairs are two en suite bedrooms. The master bedroom has extra high ceilings and offers a walk in closet, direct access to a private balcony and a large bathroom with dual sinks and shower over tub. The second bedroom is good sized and features its own en suite bathroom with stall shower. Private two car garage with laundry. Complex features a sparkling pool. Available November 1st, furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12821 Moorpark Street have any available units?
12821 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12821 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 12821 Moorpark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12821 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
12821 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12821 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 12821 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12821 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 12821 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 12821 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12821 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12821 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 12821 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 12821 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 12821 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12821 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12821 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.

