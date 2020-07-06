12821 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Turn key, corner unit 3 bedroom town home with private attached garage for rent in the heart of Studio City! Open and spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and access to a large, private patio. Above the living room, enjoy a separate dining room overlooking the living room with elegant chandelier and custom built-in wine fridge and bar. Completely remodeled chef's kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, slate tile flooring, plenty of cabinet and counter space and space for a breakfast table. Next to the kitchen is a bedroom, conveniently located near the common living spaces and half bathroom. Upstairs are two en suite bedrooms. The master bedroom has extra high ceilings and offers a walk in closet, direct access to a private balcony and a large bathroom with dual sinks and shower over tub. The second bedroom is good sized and features its own en suite bathroom with stall shower. Private two car garage with laundry. Complex features a sparkling pool. Available November 1st, furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished.