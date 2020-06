Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This immaculate home is ready for you to call it home. Freshly refinished original hardwood floors, freshly painted throughout, this house is ready for you to call it home. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room and in-kitchen dining room. Located in a cul-de-sac off Branford and Laurel Canyon Blvd., this home has easy access to freeways and public transit. Don't miss out on this opportunity!