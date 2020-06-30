All apartments in Los Angeles
12801 MOORPARK Street

12801 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

12801 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
This delightful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Studio City is centrally located to the 101 freeway, restaurants, and shopping centers. The living room has plenty of natural light as well as fresh wood flooring that flows throughout the home. The spacious open floor plan gives the home a modern style and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and features granite countertops and a utility sink. The master bedroom has a sizable closet and is connected to the master bathroom that is completed with dual vanities. The common areas of the building include a courtyard, pool, and a sauna . All are available for entertaining family and friends. The unit comes with 2 side by side parking spots and coin laundry is onsite. Stop by and see everything this charming home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
12801 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 12801 MOORPARK Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12801 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12801 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12801 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12801 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 12801 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 MOORPARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
Yes, 12801 MOORPARK Street has a pool.
Does 12801 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 12801 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.

