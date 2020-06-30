12801 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

This delightful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Studio City is centrally located to the 101 freeway, restaurants, and shopping centers. The living room has plenty of natural light as well as fresh wood flooring that flows throughout the home. The spacious open floor plan gives the home a modern style and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and features granite countertops and a utility sink. The master bedroom has a sizable closet and is connected to the master bathroom that is completed with dual vanities. The common areas of the building include a courtyard, pool, and a sauna . All are available for entertaining family and friends. The unit comes with 2 side by side parking spots and coin laundry is onsite. Stop by and see everything this charming home has to offer!