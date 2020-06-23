12801 Moorpark St

Amenities
Beautiful spacious One bedroom - One Bath corner unit with balcony located in a fantastic well maintained building with pool and sauna in the heart of Studio City.
Features include : 
- Fresh paint
- Updated Kitchen and bathroom
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
- Very Spacious living room with balcony and dining area
- Large bedroom with great walk-in closet
- Recessed Lighting, Beautiful hardwood floor
- Lots of closet spaces
- Storage available in garage
- 2 tandem parking spaces in gated subterranean garage
- On site shared laundry room
- Intercom
- Trash is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities
Fantastic location ! The unit is just blocks from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to Coldwater Canyon and Laurel Canyon and US-101 freeway.
Monthly Rent $ 1,895  
Security Deposit $ 1,895
Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet