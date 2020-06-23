12801 Moorpark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Beautiful spacious One bedroom - One Bath corner unit with balcony located in a fantastic well maintained building with pool and sauna in the heart of Studio City.



Features include :

- Fresh paint

- Updated Kitchen and bathroom

- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

- Very Spacious living room with balcony and dining area

- Large bedroom with great walk-in closet

- Recessed Lighting, Beautiful hardwood floor

- Lots of closet spaces

- Storage available in garage

- 2 tandem parking spaces in gated subterranean garage

- On site shared laundry room

- Intercom

- Trash is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities



Fantastic location ! The unit is just blocks from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to Coldwater Canyon and Laurel Canyon and US-101 freeway.



Monthly Rent $ 1,895

Security Deposit $ 1,895

Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet