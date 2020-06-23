All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

12801 Moorpark St

12801 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

12801 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful spacious One bedroom - One Bath corner unit with balcony located in a fantastic well maintained building with pool and sauna in the heart of Studio City.

Features include :&#8232;
- Fresh paint
- Updated Kitchen and bathroom
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
- Very Spacious living room with balcony and dining area
- Large bedroom with great walk-in closet
- Recessed Lighting, Beautiful hardwood floor
- Lots of closet spaces
- Storage available in garage
- 2 tandem parking spaces in gated subterranean garage
- On site shared laundry room
- Intercom
- Trash is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities

Fantastic location ! The unit is just blocks from the shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Ventura Blvd. Easy access to Coldwater Canyon and Laurel Canyon and US-101 freeway.

Monthly Rent $ 1,895 &#8232;
Security Deposit $ 1,895
Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Moorpark St have any available units?
12801 Moorpark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 Moorpark St have?
Some of 12801 Moorpark St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Moorpark St currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Moorpark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Moorpark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12801 Moorpark St is pet friendly.
Does 12801 Moorpark St offer parking?
Yes, 12801 Moorpark St offers parking.
Does 12801 Moorpark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Moorpark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Moorpark St have a pool?
Yes, 12801 Moorpark St has a pool.
Does 12801 Moorpark St have accessible units?
No, 12801 Moorpark St does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Moorpark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 Moorpark St has units with dishwashers.
