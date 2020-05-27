128 Catalina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

This beautiful, newly remodeled 1 bedroom is located just two blocks away from the metro line and situated between Silver Lake and Downtown. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops and restaurants. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. This transitional contemporary apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. With its grand presence sitting up from the street, the magnificent artistry begins with a freshly landscaped walkway. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Available for an immediate move in. Please call Rafi at (424) 400-7010



KEY FEATURES:

Laundry in unit!

Newly renovated

Stainless steel appliances

Large new windows/natural light

Parking Included

Outdoor space

Open Floor Plan

Recess lighting

LEASE TERMS:

Monthly Rent $1,795

Deposit $1,795

1 Year Lease