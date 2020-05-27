All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 Catalina Street

128 North Catalina Street
Location

128 North Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9913b4f012 ----
This beautiful, newly remodeled 1 bedroom is located just two blocks away from the metro line and situated between Silver Lake and Downtown. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops and restaurants. After the completion of months of remodeling, these masterpiece units have been designed with function and form in mind. This transitional contemporary apartment has been re-imagined for today?s luxury lifestyle. With its grand presence sitting up from the street, the magnificent artistry begins with a freshly landscaped walkway. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. Available for an immediate move in. Please call Rafi at (424) 400-7010

KEY FEATURES:
Laundry in unit!
Newly renovated
Stainless steel appliances
Large new windows/natural light
Parking Included
Outdoor space
Open Floor Plan
Recess lighting
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $1,795
Deposit $1,795
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Catalina Street have any available units?
128 Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Catalina Street have?
Some of 128 Catalina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 128 Catalina Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 Catalina Street offers parking.
Does 128 Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Catalina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 128 Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Catalina Street does not have units with dishwashers.

