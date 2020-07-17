All apartments in Los Angeles
1277 Tiger Eye Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:37 PM

1277 Tiger Eye Drive

1277 Tiger Eye Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Tiger Eye Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in convenient Harbor City. Close proximity to restaurants, freeways, shops, beach cities, and parks. This beautifully built craftsman style gated townhome complex is a must see. Highly desirable "Stonehaven" community. The tri-level townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (2 en-suites). Large open living space. Open kitchen space and refrigerator is included. Large windows throughout the home with lots of natural light. 2 car garage. Fresh PAINT and NEW plumbing. Central AC during hot summer days. The community has a park and jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Don’t miss this great property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have any available units?
1277 Tiger Eye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1277 Tiger Eye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Tiger Eye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Tiger Eye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive offers parking.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have a pool?
No, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1277 Tiger Eye Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1277 Tiger Eye Drive has units with air conditioning.
