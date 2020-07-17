1277 Tiger Eye Drive

Amenities
Located in convenient Harbor City. Close proximity to restaurants, freeways, shops, beach cities, and parks. This beautifully built craftsman style gated townhome complex is a must see. Highly desirable "Stonehaven" community. The tri-level townhome offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths (2 en-suites). Large open living space. Open kitchen space and refrigerator is included. Large windows throughout the home with lots of natural light. 2 car garage. Fresh PAINT and NEW plumbing. Central AC during hot summer days. The community has a park and jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Don’t miss this great property.