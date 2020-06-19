1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna

Huge single-level condo with enormous private terrace! - Huge single-level condo with enormous private terrace! Quiet location in wonderful gated building with large open rooms, spacious closets & high ceilings. Large kitchen, in unit laundry, 2 fireplaces, built-in wet bar. The Master Suite with fireplace, double sinks & generous closets, opening to the private terrace. 2 gated tandem parking spaces plus extra storage in garage. Enjoy the beautiful pool, relaxing indoor spa, dry sauna & Rec room. Walk-friendly location in a great residential neighborhood, only minutes from UCLA, Westwood Village, Beverly Hills, 405 & 10 freeways, Fairburn Elementary!



(RLNE3309432)