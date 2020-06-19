All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205

1277 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1277 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Huge single-level condo with enormous private terrace! - Huge single-level condo with enormous private terrace! Quiet location in wonderful gated building with large open rooms, spacious closets & high ceilings. Large kitchen, in unit laundry, 2 fireplaces, built-in wet bar. The Master Suite with fireplace, double sinks & generous closets, opening to the private terrace. 2 gated tandem parking spaces plus extra storage in garage. Enjoy the beautiful pool, relaxing indoor spa, dry sauna & Rec room. Walk-friendly location in a great residential neighborhood, only minutes from UCLA, Westwood Village, Beverly Hills, 405 & 10 freeways, Fairburn Elementary!

(RLNE3309432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have any available units?
1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have?
Some of 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have accessible units?
Yes, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 has accessible units.
Does 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 S. Beverly Glen Blvd Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

