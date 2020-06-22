12766 Jolette Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

A BEAUTIFUL Granada Hills Home. This is a 5-bedroom home with 4-baths with a gorgeous private pool and spa (cascading waterfalls), backyard, basketball court, garage and custom made driveway. Hardwood floors in the living room, completely furnished (and ready for use), chandelier, formal dining area and separate breakfast area. Easy commuting on 118 Balboa entrance, walking distance from parks and hills (hiking), great elementary school (walking distance from school) and middle school (less than 5 minutes by car)! Pets may be discussed (additional deposit may be needed).



(RLNE4584831)