All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12766 Jolette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12766 Jolette Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12766 Jolette Ave

12766 Jolette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12766 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A BEAUTIFUL Granada Hills Home. This is a 5-bedroom home with 4-baths with a gorgeous private pool and spa (cascading waterfalls), backyard, basketball court, garage and custom made driveway. Hardwood floors in the living room, completely furnished (and ready for use), chandelier, formal dining area and separate breakfast area. Easy commuting on 118 Balboa entrance, walking distance from parks and hills (hiking), great elementary school (walking distance from school) and middle school (less than 5 minutes by car)! Pets may be discussed (additional deposit may be needed).

(RLNE4584831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12766 Jolette Ave have any available units?
12766 Jolette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12766 Jolette Ave have?
Some of 12766 Jolette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12766 Jolette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12766 Jolette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12766 Jolette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12766 Jolette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12766 Jolette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12766 Jolette Ave does offer parking.
Does 12766 Jolette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12766 Jolette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12766 Jolette Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12766 Jolette Ave has a pool.
Does 12766 Jolette Ave have accessible units?
No, 12766 Jolette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12766 Jolette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12766 Jolette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College