Los Angeles, CA
12757 VALLEYHEART Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

12757 VALLEYHEART Drive

12757 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12757 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 bedrooms + office + 6.5 baths. Nestled within one of Studio City's best secluded tree-lined pockets, this Traditional surprises and delights with extraordinary style and design. Elegantly perched on the corner, gated and shrouded by mature hedges and trees, enjoy the serenity of a great neighborhood with limited access, yet close to everything. The grand entry and dramatic main staircase are highlighted by striking wallpaper, setting the tone for a home that embraces you in warmth and comfort, yet impresses you with a flawless curated sense of style. High ceilings, an open expansive private grounds have paths that encircle the home with a thoughtful mix of drought tolerant landscaping and cool green grass. Enjoy basketball, swim or relax in the large yard. This is truly a special place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have any available units?
12757 VALLEYHEART Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have?
Some of 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12757 VALLEYHEART Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive offers parking.
Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive has a pool.
Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have accessible units?
No, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12757 VALLEYHEART Drive has units with dishwashers.
