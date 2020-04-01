12757 VALLEYHEART Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

5 bedrooms + office + 6.5 baths. Nestled within one of Studio City's best secluded tree-lined pockets, this Traditional surprises and delights with extraordinary style and design. Elegantly perched on the corner, gated and shrouded by mature hedges and trees, enjoy the serenity of a great neighborhood with limited access, yet close to everything. The grand entry and dramatic main staircase are highlighted by striking wallpaper, setting the tone for a home that embraces you in warmth and comfort, yet impresses you with a flawless curated sense of style. High ceilings, an open expansive private grounds have paths that encircle the home with a thoughtful mix of drought tolerant landscaping and cool green grass. Enjoy basketball, swim or relax in the large yard. This is truly a special place to call home.