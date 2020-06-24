12749 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

This gated one story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home in Valley Glen is move-in ready! With 1,309 Sq. Ft. living space, you’re pleasantly welcomed to a spacious light and bright living room and dining area with clean wood floors. This home boasts a BRAND NEW kitchen with recessed lighting, tons of white cabinetry with soft closing drawers, a new gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, nice back-splash and tile floors. There’s a glass slider behind the dining area for convenient access to the cool enclosed back patio.



The Master suite has recessed lighting, a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and the convenience and luxury of a beautiful en-suite bathroom with a fairly large shower and generous under sink cabinets. The other two bedrooms also have recessed lighting, wood floors, good-sized mirrored closets, and share a nice bathroom with a tub/shower combo.



Directly behind the enclosed patio is the backyard with a great space for entertaining. (There’s a storage unit in the yard, as an added bonus). Other features include a laundry room, gated driveway with a grassy area in the front yard, 2-car garage, central a/c and heating. This home is NOT on the main street of Victory- It is directly behind it, making it very convenient for guest parking.