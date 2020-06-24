All apartments in Los Angeles
12749 Victory Boulevard

12749 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12749 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
This gated one story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home in Valley Glen is move-in ready! With 1,309 Sq. Ft. living space, you’re pleasantly welcomed to a spacious light and bright living room and dining area with clean wood floors. This home boasts a BRAND NEW kitchen with recessed lighting, tons of white cabinetry with soft closing drawers, a new gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, nice back-splash and tile floors. There’s a glass slider behind the dining area for convenient access to the cool enclosed back patio.

The Master suite has recessed lighting, a nice walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and the convenience and luxury of a beautiful en-suite bathroom with a fairly large shower and generous under sink cabinets. The other two bedrooms also have recessed lighting, wood floors, good-sized mirrored closets, and share a nice bathroom with a tub/shower combo.

Directly behind the enclosed patio is the backyard with a great space for entertaining. (There’s a storage unit in the yard, as an added bonus). Other features include a laundry room, gated driveway with a grassy area in the front yard, 2-car garage, central a/c and heating. This home is NOT on the main street of Victory- It is directly behind it, making it very convenient for guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
12749 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12749 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 12749 Victory Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12749 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12749 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12749 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12749 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12749 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12749 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12749 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12749 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12749 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

