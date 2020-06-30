12714 West SEA SPRAY Place

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous, plan 3 courtyard-facing townhome located at Mason in Playa Vista! Arguably the MOST upgraded: customized like a model w/framed windows, stairway woodwork, upgraded cabinetry, porcelain "wood-look" tile flooring and more! Living area features custom backlit entertainment console, ceiling speakers & bar w/Viking wine fridge & display shelves. Chef's kitchen with S/S Viking appliances, custom quartz counters, eat-in island & pull-out drawers for incredible storage! Spacious balcony off kitchen ideal for relaxing and BBQing. Large Master w/built-in cabinetry, upgraded bath finishes & separate tub/shower. Customized master closet w/ample drawers. Two additional beds on main level, and a large 4th bed/theater on ground level! Laundry room w/Maytag W/D & storage. Multiple entryways, including direct-entrance 2-3 car private garage! Situated in an intimate 6-unit building. You're just steps away from all the restaurants, shops & entertainment located at Runway!