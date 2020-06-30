All apartments in Los Angeles
12714 West SEA SPRAY Place

12714 W Sea Spray Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12714 W Sea Spray Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome home to this gorgeous, plan 3 courtyard-facing townhome located at Mason in Playa Vista! Arguably the MOST upgraded: customized like a model w/framed windows, stairway woodwork, upgraded cabinetry, porcelain "wood-look" tile flooring and more! Living area features custom backlit entertainment console, ceiling speakers & bar w/Viking wine fridge & display shelves. Chef's kitchen with S/S Viking appliances, custom quartz counters, eat-in island & pull-out drawers for incredible storage! Spacious balcony off kitchen ideal for relaxing and BBQing. Large Master w/built-in cabinetry, upgraded bath finishes & separate tub/shower. Customized master closet w/ample drawers. Two additional beds on main level, and a large 4th bed/theater on ground level! Laundry room w/Maytag W/D & storage. Multiple entryways, including direct-entrance 2-3 car private garage! Situated in an intimate 6-unit building. You're just steps away from all the restaurants, shops & entertainment located at Runway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have any available units?
12714 West SEA SPRAY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have?
Some of 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place currently offering any rent specials?
12714 West SEA SPRAY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place pet-friendly?
No, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place offer parking?
Yes, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place offers parking.
Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have a pool?
Yes, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place has a pool.
Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have accessible units?
No, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12714 West SEA SPRAY Place has units with dishwashers.

