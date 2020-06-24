12704 Woodcock Avenue

Amenities

One story three bedroom home in Sylmar - One story three bedroom home in Sylmar with fenced front yard and carport. Enter into the spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a brick fireplace. The dining area opens to the living room and has a ceiling fan. The kitchen has been nicely upgraded with newer cabinetry and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: a dishwasher and stainless steel oven and microwave. Two guest bedrooms with crown molding and mini blinds. The master bedroom has crown molding and mini blinds. The bathroom features a newer vanity, a spa bathtub and separate shower. The large backyard has a large patio with brick border and lawn area. *No pets.



