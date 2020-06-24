All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12704 Woodcock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12704 Woodcock Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

12704 Woodcock Avenue

12704 Woodcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12704 Woodcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
One story three bedroom home in Sylmar - One story three bedroom home in Sylmar with fenced front yard and carport. Enter into the spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a brick fireplace. The dining area opens to the living room and has a ceiling fan. The kitchen has been nicely upgraded with newer cabinetry and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include: a dishwasher and stainless steel oven and microwave. Two guest bedrooms with crown molding and mini blinds. The master bedroom has crown molding and mini blinds. The bathroom features a newer vanity, a spa bathtub and separate shower. The large backyard has a large patio with brick border and lawn area. *No pets.

* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

After viewing the property with our leasing agent, you may complete a rental application online at www.screm.com. Application fee of $40 per applicant.

Directions: From SCREM office turn left on Valley Center. Turn right onto Golden Valley. Take the 14 freeway South towards Los Angeles. Take the 5 freeway South, then take the 210 Freeway East towards Pasadena. Take exit 3 for Polk Street. Turn right onto Polk St. Turn left onto Woodcock Avenue.

Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have any available units?
12704 Woodcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have?
Some of 12704 Woodcock Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12704 Woodcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12704 Woodcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12704 Woodcock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12704 Woodcock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12704 Woodcock Avenue offers parking.
Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12704 Woodcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 12704 Woodcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12704 Woodcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12704 Woodcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12704 Woodcock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College