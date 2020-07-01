12690 SANDHILL Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room

Top Floor Skylar Plan 2. This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Penthouse is only 1 of 3 units in the building, comes with a 2 car private garage & will win you over fromthe moment you walk through the doors. It takes up the entire 4th floor & offers Southwest views of the bluffs. Upon entry you will notice the open floor plan w/ a flex space, leading to the dining area right off the kitchen followed by a breathtaking living room that has 14' ceilings & extra large windows. The entertainers kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops & a large kitchen island. Accordion doors open to a private west facing balcony perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The master suite offers two separate walk-in closets and a large mast bathroom. Skylar is a LEED Platinum certified building w/ energy saving features, solar panels & tankless water heater. Centrally located near Cinemark Theatre, Whole Foods, CVS, The Resort & so much more.