All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12690 SANDHILL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12690 SANDHILL Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

12690 SANDHILL Lane

12690 Sandhill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12690 Sandhill Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Top Floor Skylar Plan 2. This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Penthouse is only 1 of 3 units in the building, comes with a 2 car private garage & will win you over fromthe moment you walk through the doors. It takes up the entire 4th floor & offers Southwest views of the bluffs. Upon entry you will notice the open floor plan w/ a flex space, leading to the dining area right off the kitchen followed by a breathtaking living room that has 14' ceilings & extra large windows. The entertainers kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops & a large kitchen island. Accordion doors open to a private west facing balcony perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The master suite offers two separate walk-in closets and a large mast bathroom. Skylar is a LEED Platinum certified building w/ energy saving features, solar panels & tankless water heater. Centrally located near Cinemark Theatre, Whole Foods, CVS, The Resort & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have any available units?
12690 SANDHILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have?
Some of 12690 SANDHILL Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12690 SANDHILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12690 SANDHILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12690 SANDHILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12690 SANDHILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12690 SANDHILL Lane offers parking.
Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12690 SANDHILL Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12690 SANDHILL Lane has a pool.
Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 12690 SANDHILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12690 SANDHILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12690 SANDHILL Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College