12642 Sandhill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous single level Skylar at Playa Vista! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,000 square feet of living space all on one level in a 3 unit complex. The private two car garage leads to an elevator to access your unit. Stunning upgrades include wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, accordian doors, large patio and so much more. The master suite offers two separate walk-in closets and a large en suite bathroom. beautiful home is filled with floor to ceiling windows and natural light. Amazing location is situated right in the heart of Silicon Beach. Nearby the Cinemark Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Runway at Playa Vista shopping and dining, The Resort gym and pool, and so much more.

Showing Remarks : Please call (310) 745-1600 or email home@playavistaliving.com for showings. Thank you!