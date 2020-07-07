All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

12642 Sandhill Lane

12642 Sandhill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12642 Sandhill Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous single level Skylar at Playa Vista! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with over 2,000 square feet of living space all on one level in a 3 unit complex. The private two car garage leads to an elevator to access your unit. Stunning upgrades include wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, accordian doors, large patio and so much more. The master suite offers two separate walk-in closets and a large en suite bathroom. beautiful home is filled with floor to ceiling windows and natural light. Amazing location is situated right in the heart of Silicon Beach. Nearby the Cinemark Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Runway at Playa Vista shopping and dining, The Resort gym and pool, and so much more.
Showing Remarks : Please call (310) 745-1600 or email home@playavistaliving.com for showings. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 Sandhill Lane have any available units?
12642 Sandhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12642 Sandhill Lane have?
Some of 12642 Sandhill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 Sandhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12642 Sandhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 Sandhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12642 Sandhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12642 Sandhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12642 Sandhill Lane offers parking.
Does 12642 Sandhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12642 Sandhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 Sandhill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12642 Sandhill Lane has a pool.
Does 12642 Sandhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12642 Sandhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 Sandhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12642 Sandhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

