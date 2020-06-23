1263 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

PRIVACY, STYLE & QUALITY IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD. Spectacularly restored unit in vintage Hollywood apartment complex, featuring two separate buildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including gas range & dishwasher, 2 updated baths, tons of light through abundant windows, Central Air Conditioning, Private in-unit washer/dryer, Private garage. Close to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film Studios Easy 101 freeway access.