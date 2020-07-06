All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12620 Caswell Ave.
12620 Caswell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12620 Caswell Ave

12620 Caswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12620 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE, NO GATE, STOVE, NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY FACILITY, UPPER UNIT, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE (COMPACT ONLY SHARED W/ TRASH BIN)

No Additional Parking Space Available

*Landlord pays for Water and Trash, Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and government fees ($3.61 monthly)*

1 Year Lease Minimum
Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Caswell Ave have any available units?
12620 Caswell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12620 Caswell Ave have?
Some of 12620 Caswell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Caswell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Caswell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Caswell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12620 Caswell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12620 Caswell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Caswell Ave offers parking.
Does 12620 Caswell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12620 Caswell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Caswell Ave have a pool?
No, 12620 Caswell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12620 Caswell Ave have accessible units?
No, 12620 Caswell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Caswell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12620 Caswell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

