1260 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning one level unit in prime Century City. Walkable to everything, this immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath boasts high ceilings and hardwood floors. Formal entry opens to incredible, huge sun drenched living room overlooking Century City. Open floor plan combines living room, dining room, and den. Exquisitely updated kitchen has top of the line appliances. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with luxurious bath and walk in closet. This amazing sunlit unit checks every box! Come see it for yourself.