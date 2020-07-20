All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1260 South BEVERLY GLEN

1260 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1260 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning one level unit in prime Century City. Walkable to everything, this immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath boasts high ceilings and hardwood floors. Formal entry opens to incredible, huge sun drenched living room overlooking Century City. Open floor plan combines living room, dining room, and den. Exquisitely updated kitchen has top of the line appliances. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with luxurious bath and walk in closet. This amazing sunlit unit checks every box! Come see it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1260 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1260 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN has a pool.
Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 South BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
