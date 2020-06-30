126 N Saratoga Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath modern 1010 Sq Ft home in Boyle Heights for rent, recently remodel with lots upgrade. beautiful laminated floor throughout, shinny high-end granite counter, great bright modern cabinets, with recess lights in the kitchen. Include washer, dryer, refrigerator. new paint on the wall, big windows brings bright sun light in and recess lights in living room and looks large and modern. remodeled bathroom with updated shower tub bring everything to high luxury style. the end unit master have direct access to car lot. Gated property include parking. You don't want to mess it.