Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

126 N Saratoga Street

126 North Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 North Saratoga Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath modern 1010 Sq Ft home in Boyle Heights for rent, recently remodel with lots upgrade. beautiful laminated floor throughout, shinny high-end granite counter, great bright modern cabinets, with recess lights in the kitchen. Include washer, dryer, refrigerator. new paint on the wall, big windows brings bright sun light in and recess lights in living room and looks large and modern. remodeled bathroom with updated shower tub bring everything to high luxury style. the end unit master have direct access to car lot. Gated property include parking. You don't want to mess it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 N Saratoga Street have any available units?
126 N Saratoga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 N Saratoga Street have?
Some of 126 N Saratoga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 N Saratoga Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 N Saratoga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 N Saratoga Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 N Saratoga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 126 N Saratoga Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 N Saratoga Street offers parking.
Does 126 N Saratoga Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 N Saratoga Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 N Saratoga Street have a pool?
No, 126 N Saratoga Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 N Saratoga Street have accessible units?
No, 126 N Saratoga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 N Saratoga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 N Saratoga Street does not have units with dishwashers.

