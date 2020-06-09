1259 Ardmore Ave.

Amenities
1259 N. Ardmore Avenue, UNIT #204
LOS ANGELES, CA 90029
ULTRA-LUXURY TOTALLY RENOVATED 2BEDS AND 2BATHS APARTMENT, OPEN 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER!!
*Upper units in 23-unit building, 1 Covered Parking
*Ultra Luxury newly and completely renovated 2 beds and 2 baths
*The best upper unit in the building with a large balcony
*Bright unit with lots of windows
*Quality Berber Carpet
*Large living room and dining area
*Newly granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink
*New Murano electrical fixture
*Wide crown moldings everywhere
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod
*Updated new stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, gas range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher
*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture
*Laundry facility in the building
*With one (1) covered Parking spot
*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway
AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER, UNIT #204.
For more information and to get an appointment to see the unit, please call