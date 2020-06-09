1259 Ardmore Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1259 N. Ardmore Avenue, UNIT #204

LOS ANGELES, CA 90029



ULTRA-LUXURY TOTALLY RENOVATED 2BEDS AND 2BATHS APARTMENT, OPEN 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER!!



*Upper units in 23-unit building, 1 Covered Parking

*Ultra Luxury newly and completely renovated 2 beds and 2 baths

*The best upper unit in the building with a large balcony

*Bright unit with lots of windows

*Quality Berber Carpet

*Large living room and dining area

*Newly granite counter tops

*Elegant travertine back splash

*New exotic cherry wood cabinets

*Designer granite tile floors

*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink

*New Murano electrical fixture

*Wide crown moldings everywhere

*New paneled doors and hardware

*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod

*Updated new stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, gas range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher

*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture

*Laundry facility in the building

*With one (1) covered Parking spot

*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway



AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER, UNIT #204.



For more information and to get an appointment to see the unit, please call