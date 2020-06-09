All apartments in Los Angeles
1259 Ardmore Ave.
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

1259 Ardmore Ave.

1259 N Ardmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1259 N Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1259 N. Ardmore Avenue, UNIT #204
LOS ANGELES, CA 90029

ULTRA-LUXURY TOTALLY RENOVATED 2BEDS AND 2BATHS APARTMENT, OPEN 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER!!

*Upper units in 23-unit building, 1 Covered Parking
*Ultra Luxury newly and completely renovated 2 beds and 2 baths
*The best upper unit in the building with a large balcony
*Bright unit with lots of windows
*Quality Berber Carpet
*Large living room and dining area
*Newly granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink
*New Murano electrical fixture
*Wide crown moldings everywhere
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod
*Updated new stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, gas range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher
*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture
*Laundry facility in the building
*With one (1) covered Parking spot
*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway

AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1ST WEEK OF OCTOBER, UNIT #204.

For more information and to get an appointment to see the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have any available units?
1259 Ardmore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have?
Some of 1259 Ardmore Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Ardmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Ardmore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Ardmore Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1259 Ardmore Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Ardmore Ave. offers parking.
Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Ardmore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 1259 Ardmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1259 Ardmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Ardmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 Ardmore Ave. has units with dishwashers.
