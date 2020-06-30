All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

1258 N Clark Street

1258 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1258 North Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, private oasis just steps from the Sunset Strip. Zen meets modern in this exceptionally remodeled 3bed/3bath home with city views in the West Hollywood Hills. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, chic entertainer's kitchen with Carrara marble counters and bar, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms newly remodeled with Carrara marble and moonstone. Surrounded by lush greenery and spacious patio perfect for entertaining on those warm California nights. This private retreat is the quintessential Sunset Strip indoor/outdoor living you've been searching for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 N Clark Street have any available units?
1258 N Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 N Clark Street have?
Some of 1258 N Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 N Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
1258 N Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 N Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 1258 N Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1258 N Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 1258 N Clark Street offers parking.
Does 1258 N Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 N Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 N Clark Street have a pool?
No, 1258 N Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 1258 N Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 1258 N Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 N Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 N Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
