12558 Willard St

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the North Hollywood West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It boasts easy access to downtown San Fernando as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. The lot features a lush green front yard with tall trees and a well-maintained lawn. Inside, the home features central AC and heating, and rich hardwood flooring all throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Strathern Playground, Slavin Park and Strathern Park West
Nearby Schools
John H. Francis Polytechnic - 0.26 miles
Strathern Street Elementary School - 0.5 miles
Richard E. Byrd Middle School - 0.26 miles
Saticoy Elementary School - 0.69 miles
Bus lines:
152 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
167 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles
230 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles
No Pets Allowed
