Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12558 Willard St

12558 W Willard St · No Longer Available
Location

12558 W Willard St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the North Hollywood West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It boasts easy access to downtown San Fernando as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. The lot features a lush green front yard with tall trees and a well-maintained lawn. Inside, the home features central AC and heating, and rich hardwood flooring all throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Strathern Playground, Slavin Park and Strathern Park West

Nearby Schools
John H. Francis Polytechnic - 0.26 miles
Strathern Street Elementary School - 0.5 miles
Richard E. Byrd Middle School - 0.26 miles
Saticoy Elementary School - 0.69 miles

Bus lines:
152 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
167 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles
230 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12558 Willard St have any available units?
12558 Willard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12558 Willard St have?
Some of 12558 Willard St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12558 Willard St currently offering any rent specials?
12558 Willard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12558 Willard St pet-friendly?
No, 12558 Willard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12558 Willard St offer parking?
No, 12558 Willard St does not offer parking.
Does 12558 Willard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12558 Willard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12558 Willard St have a pool?
Yes, 12558 Willard St has a pool.
Does 12558 Willard St have accessible units?
No, 12558 Willard St does not have accessible units.
Does 12558 Willard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12558 Willard St has units with dishwashers.
