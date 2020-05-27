12558 Willard St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom single family home is located in the North Hollywood West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It boasts easy access to downtown San Fernando as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. The lot features a lush green front yard with tall trees and a well-maintained lawn. Inside, the home features central AC and heating, and rich hardwood flooring all throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Strathern Playground, Slavin Park and Strathern Park West



Nearby Schools

John H. Francis Polytechnic - 0.26 miles

Strathern Street Elementary School - 0.5 miles

Richard E. Byrd Middle School - 0.26 miles

Saticoy Elementary School - 0.69 miles



Bus lines:

152 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

167 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles

230 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



