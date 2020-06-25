All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

12530 Short Ave

12530 Short Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12530 Short Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Gorgeous Mar Vista/ Venice, 2+2 Home plus a Studio with full Kitchen and Bath! - Recently remodeled 2/Bedroom, 2/Bath Home, plus the Studio with full kitchen and bath! The Studio is perfect for a home office, guest unit or gym! Total Sq.Ft: 1130
Each property remodeled with luxury, high quality and attention to detail! Gleaming Oak-wood floors throughout, new doors, windows, recessed lights, new A/C, tank-less water heater and gorgeous finishes inside and out. The main home has a lovely open floor plan, living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with large breakfast bar. A cook would appreciate the great features and Viking appliances, including a Refrigerator & Gas Range, Dishwasher. Light and bright master-suite and 2nd bedroom has closet organizers. Luxurious baths with all new fixtures and unique finishes. Inside Laundry area with washer/dryer included. Large wrap around redwood deck to entertain and relax. Drought friendly landscaping, gas fire-pit and private outdoor area. The main home and ADU each have private outdoor space, entrance, address and electric meter. Ideal location!! Not far from: MDR, Playa Vista, Venice, restaurants, movies and 10/min bike ride to the beach! 1/Car gated parking! You must see this home to truly appreciate it!
Rental Price for both properties: $5600 Security Deposit: $7000
For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Margo Tel: 818-231-9811
Realtor: DRE# 01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4845233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12530 Short Ave have any available units?
12530 Short Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12530 Short Ave have?
Some of 12530 Short Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 Short Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12530 Short Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 Short Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12530 Short Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12530 Short Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12530 Short Ave offers parking.
Does 12530 Short Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12530 Short Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 Short Ave have a pool?
No, 12530 Short Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12530 Short Ave have accessible units?
No, 12530 Short Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 Short Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12530 Short Ave has units with dishwashers.
