12530 Short Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Gorgeous Mar Vista/ Venice, 2+2 Home plus a Studio with full Kitchen and Bath! - Recently remodeled 2/Bedroom, 2/Bath Home, plus the Studio with full kitchen and bath! The Studio is perfect for a home office, guest unit or gym! Total Sq.Ft: 1130

Each property remodeled with luxury, high quality and attention to detail! Gleaming Oak-wood floors throughout, new doors, windows, recessed lights, new A/C, tank-less water heater and gorgeous finishes inside and out. The main home has a lovely open floor plan, living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with large breakfast bar. A cook would appreciate the great features and Viking appliances, including a Refrigerator & Gas Range, Dishwasher. Light and bright master-suite and 2nd bedroom has closet organizers. Luxurious baths with all new fixtures and unique finishes. Inside Laundry area with washer/dryer included. Large wrap around redwood deck to entertain and relax. Drought friendly landscaping, gas fire-pit and private outdoor area. The main home and ADU each have private outdoor space, entrance, address and electric meter. Ideal location!! Not far from: MDR, Playa Vista, Venice, restaurants, movies and 10/min bike ride to the beach! 1/Car gated parking! You must see this home to truly appreciate it!

Rental Price for both properties: $5600 Security Deposit: $7000

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Margo Tel: 818-231-9811

Realtor: DRE# 01709588

(RLNE4845233)