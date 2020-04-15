1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Beverly Hills adjacent in South Carthay, a historic neighborhood with a walk score of 80 in the middle of Los Angeles. The two-bedroom, one-bath upper unit apartment is located to the front of an intimate and well-maintained building that's a stone's throw from La Brea, Fairfax district, The Grove, and Sunset Boulevard in~Hollywood. Measuring roughly 1,015 square feet, the home opens to a sun-filled, spacious living room. The living room connects to a roomy eat-in kitchen. On the other side, a hallway with built-ins leads to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Notable perks include on-site laundry and one off-street covered parking. Refrigerator and stove are included. Small pets considered.