Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1253 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1253 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beverly Hills adjacent in South Carthay, a historic neighborhood with a walk score of 80 in the middle of Los Angeles. The two-bedroom, one-bath upper unit apartment is located to the front of an intimate and well-maintained building that's a stone's throw from La Brea, Fairfax district, The Grove, and Sunset Boulevard in~Hollywood. Measuring roughly 1,015 square feet, the home opens to a sun-filled, spacious living room. The living room connects to a roomy eat-in kitchen. On the other side, a hallway with built-ins leads to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Notable perks include on-site laundry and one off-street covered parking. Refrigerator and stove are included. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does offer parking.
Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
