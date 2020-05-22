1253 Federal Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled upper unit with balcony, laminate floors, stove, stainless steel refrigerator, vertical blinds and great closet space, Laundry facilities on the premises, and 1 car parking is included. Great location close to Westwood Village, UCLA, Brentwood, 405 & 10 Freeways.
BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement! The property is managed by RST & assoc. 310-479-2565, we only accept money at our office.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.