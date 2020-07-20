All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020

12505 Cascade Canyon Drive

12505 Cascade Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12505 Cascade Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, North of Rinaldi, Two Story Home for Lease! Situated atop a Knoll with Great Privacy and Featuring Almost 3400 Sq. Ft. of Comfortable Living Space on a Large Lot. Interior Amenities include Vaulted Ceilings, Bamboo Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining, Updated Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters/Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Nook, and Family Room with Bar Area. Spacious Master Suite with Large Retreat/Sitting Room with Fireplace and Built-ins, a Huge Cedar Lined Wall-in Closet and a Private Bath with Quartz Counters and Dual Sinks. All Secondary Bedrooms are Good Sized and One Bed and Bath is Downstairs. Large Rear Yard with Covered Patio, and Big Grassy Area. Lots of Parking, a 3 Car Direct Access Garage and an Indoor Laundry Complete this Wonderful Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have any available units?
12505 Cascade Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have?
Some of 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12505 Cascade Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12505 Cascade Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
