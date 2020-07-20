12505 Cascade Canyon Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, North of Rinaldi, Two Story Home for Lease! Situated atop a Knoll with Great Privacy and Featuring Almost 3400 Sq. Ft. of Comfortable Living Space on a Large Lot. Interior Amenities include Vaulted Ceilings, Bamboo Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining, Updated Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters/Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Nook, and Family Room with Bar Area. Spacious Master Suite with Large Retreat/Sitting Room with Fireplace and Built-ins, a Huge Cedar Lined Wall-in Closet and a Private Bath with Quartz Counters and Dual Sinks. All Secondary Bedrooms are Good Sized and One Bed and Bath is Downstairs. Large Rear Yard with Covered Patio, and Big Grassy Area. Lots of Parking, a 3 Car Direct Access Garage and an Indoor Laundry Complete this Wonderful Home.