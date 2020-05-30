12502 Landale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Studio City's most desired location, gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath House with heated Pool and above ground hot tub. 24-hours recording security cameras, cul-de-sac street in Studio City area Los Angeles CA. Open and spacious floor plan, fireplace and lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, slate floors and granite counter tops, recess lighting & built-in washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Grassy backyard and built-in barbecue area with sink, two-car garage with remote control opener.