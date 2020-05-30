12502 Landale Street

Amenities
Studio City's most desired location, gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath House with heated Pool and above ground hot tub. 24-hours recording security cameras, cul-de-sac street in Studio City area Los Angeles CA. Open and spacious floor plan, fireplace and lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, slate floors and granite counter tops, recess lighting & built-in washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Grassy backyard and built-in barbecue area with sink, two-car garage with remote control opener.