12500 Osprey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Spectacular south facing Skyler Penthouse unit, one level, great room styled, open floor plan. Floor to ceiling doors open to large outdoor pavilions with spectacular views towards the Bluffs, creating a breathtaking top of the world feeling and creating a seamless indoor outdoor lifestyle. In addition to the three spacious bedrooms there is a separate den/office/library with its own wrap around balcony; the entire unit is bathed in sunlight from sun up to sun down. The designed kitchen is exceptionally gorgeous and features a Carrara marble center island, glass and metallic mosaic back-splash, soft close cabinetry, luxury Bosch appliances, and a 16 bottle wine refrigerator. A large master suite is elegantly highlighted with floor to ceiling Carrara marble shower and free standing tub, double vanities with Carrara counter-tops and a generous walk in closet. Additional amenities include; Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater, LED lighting, private 2 car garage and elevator access to your unit. There are only 3 units to each Skyler building, and residents enjoy access to The Resort, a 25,000 sq. ft state of the art fitness center, pool with beach entry as well as the CenterPointe Club.Life is better in Playa Vista!