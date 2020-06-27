All apartments in Los Angeles
12500 W Osprey Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular south facing Skyler Penthouse unit, one level, great room styled, open floor plan. Floor to ceiling doors open to large outdoor pavilions with spectacular views towards the Bluffs, creating a breathtaking top of the world feeling and creating a seamless indoor outdoor lifestyle. In addition to the three spacious bedrooms there is a separate den/office/library with its own wrap around balcony; the entire unit is bathed in sunlight from sun up to sun down. The designed kitchen is exceptionally gorgeous and features a Carrara marble center island, glass and metallic mosaic back-splash, soft close cabinetry, luxury Bosch appliances, and a 16 bottle wine refrigerator. A large master suite is elegantly highlighted with floor to ceiling Carrara marble shower and free standing tub, double vanities with Carrara counter-tops and a generous walk in closet. Additional amenities include; Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater, LED lighting, private 2 car garage and elevator access to your unit. There are only 3 units to each Skyler building, and residents enjoy access to The Resort, a 25,000 sq. ft state of the art fitness center, pool with beach entry as well as the CenterPointe Club.Life is better in Playa Vista!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 Osprey Lane have any available units?
12500 Osprey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12500 Osprey Lane have?
Some of 12500 Osprey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 Osprey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12500 Osprey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 Osprey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12500 Osprey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12500 Osprey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12500 Osprey Lane offers parking.
Does 12500 Osprey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12500 Osprey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 Osprey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12500 Osprey Lane has a pool.
Does 12500 Osprey Lane have accessible units?
No, 12500 Osprey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 Osprey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12500 Osprey Lane has units with dishwashers.
