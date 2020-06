Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit with unique character. Hardwood floors, central A/C and heat, wired for alarm and located in the fabulous Carthay area close to restaurants, transportation and entertainment. Stainless steel stove, microwave, & refrigerator, updated granite counters in kitchen, washer/dryer, reglazed white tile in bathroom. Window treatments are also included. Ample closets (his and hers in master) and extra storage. This is the rare gem everyone is looking for.