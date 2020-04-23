All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 125 VISTA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
125 VISTA Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

125 VISTA Place

125 Vista Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 Vista Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning, modern architectural home is right off of a quiet walk street in Venice. Featuring a relaxing garden, large glass windows, high ceilings, and top of the line finishes throughout the home. Upstairs you will find the master suite complete with an expansive walk-in closet, fireplace, and modern bathroom. On the third floor you will find a 500 sqft roof deck including a built in BBQ, perfect for entertaining. This stunning home is in the perfect location just 3 blocks from the beach and close to Abbot Kinney, Rose Avenue and Main Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 VISTA Place have any available units?
125 VISTA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 VISTA Place have?
Some of 125 VISTA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 VISTA Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 VISTA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 VISTA Place pet-friendly?
No, 125 VISTA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 125 VISTA Place offer parking?
Yes, 125 VISTA Place offers parking.
Does 125 VISTA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 VISTA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 VISTA Place have a pool?
No, 125 VISTA Place does not have a pool.
Does 125 VISTA Place have accessible units?
No, 125 VISTA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 VISTA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 VISTA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College