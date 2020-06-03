1248 South RIDGELEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, bright, and spacious lower unit in a Miracle Mile area Art Deco fourplex. Recently renovated, with much of the original character preserved. Grand original French windows, abundance of light, hardwood floors throughout (except for the 3rd bedroom). Washer/Dryer in unit, newer appliances. Fantastic central location, on a quiet, tree lined street. Minutes to the Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Downtown, with an easy access to the Metro and 10 freeway. A/C units provided and installed by Landlord, per Tenant's request.