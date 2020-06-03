All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1248 South RIDGELEY Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1248 South RIDGELEY Drive

1248 South Ridgeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1248 South Ridgeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, bright, and spacious lower unit in a Miracle Mile area Art Deco fourplex. Recently renovated, with much of the original character preserved. Grand original French windows, abundance of light, hardwood floors throughout (except for the 3rd bedroom). Washer/Dryer in unit, newer appliances. Fantastic central location, on a quiet, tree lined street. Minutes to the Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Downtown, with an easy access to the Metro and 10 freeway. A/C units provided and installed by Landlord, per Tenant's request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have any available units?
1248 South RIDGELEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have?
Some of 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1248 South RIDGELEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive offers parking.
Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have a pool?
No, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 South RIDGELEY Drive has units with dishwashers.

