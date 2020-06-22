1246 N Edgemont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location location location!!!!! Right near sunset blvd and hollywood blvd!



This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near hollywood, right near sunset blvd!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and hard wood flooring throughout.

Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*semi open concept*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*hard wood flooring*

*spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on-site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



this apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



(RLNE4606367)