All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1246 N Edgemont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1246 N Edgemont St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1246 N Edgemont St

1246 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1246 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!!!! Right near sunset blvd and hollywood blvd!

This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near hollywood, right near sunset blvd!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and hard wood flooring throughout.
Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*semi open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*hard wood flooring*
*spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on-site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4606367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 N Edgemont St have any available units?
1246 N Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 N Edgemont St have?
Some of 1246 N Edgemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 N Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
1246 N Edgemont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 N Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 N Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 1246 N Edgemont St offer parking?
Yes, 1246 N Edgemont St does offer parking.
Does 1246 N Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 N Edgemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 N Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 1246 N Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 1246 N Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 1246 N Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 N Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 N Edgemont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College