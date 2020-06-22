1246 N Edgemont St

Amenities
Location location location!!!!! Right near sunset blvd and hollywood blvd!
This apartment is a large, beautiful and cozy (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near hollywood, right near sunset blvd!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concept kitchen and hard wood flooring throughout.
Additionally, the unit complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Aprtment features:
*semi open concept*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*hard wood flooring*
*spot light system*
*a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on-site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
this apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278
(RLNE4606367)