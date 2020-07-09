1246 central ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access yoga

DTLA Loft - huge creative space & patio - Property Id: 285304



Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, bright creative space in the front and serene and quiet live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden akin to a Brooklyn brownstone.



Across the street from The Row in the produce district. 3 blocks from little Tokyo and arts district. And miraculous free street parking right in front of unit.



Fully loaded with Boss sound system, art deco luxury furniture, remote control operated AC. Flat fee for existing utilities and fast internet so no set up needed.



Perfect for a professional who could use the creative space or a yoga teacher who would like to have their own space to practice.



It's single occupancy so good for ONE PERSON ONLY please.

