Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1246 central ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1246 central ave

1246 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1246 Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
yoga
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
DTLA Loft - huge creative space & patio - Property Id: 285304

Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, bright creative space in the front and serene and quiet live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden akin to a Brooklyn brownstone.

Across the street from The Row in the produce district. 3 blocks from little Tokyo and arts district. And miraculous free street parking right in front of unit.

Fully loaded with Boss sound system, art deco luxury furniture, remote control operated AC. Flat fee for existing utilities and fast internet so no set up needed.

Perfect for a professional who could use the creative space or a yoga teacher who would like to have their own space to practice.

It's single occupancy so good for ONE PERSON ONLY please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285304
Property Id 285304

(RLNE5798381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 central ave have any available units?
1246 central ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 central ave have?
Some of 1246 central ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 central ave currently offering any rent specials?
1246 central ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 central ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 central ave is pet friendly.
Does 1246 central ave offer parking?
No, 1246 central ave does not offer parking.
Does 1246 central ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 central ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 central ave have a pool?
No, 1246 central ave does not have a pool.
Does 1246 central ave have accessible units?
No, 1246 central ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 central ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 central ave does not have units with dishwashers.

