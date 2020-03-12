1245 Wellesley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Bright 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo, fits 4 - Property Id: 266442



*bright and airy

*3 rooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom is very large; 2 people can share room very comfortably.

*Flooring throughout (no pictures yet)

*the entire unit is on one floor

*living room opens up to balcony

*elevator in building

*2 tandem parking spots in garage under the building



Super convenient for eating and shopping. 7 minute walk to the supermarket (Ralphs) and various restaurants, 2 minute walk to the closest sushi restaurant (Hara), and 3 minutes to the nearest cafe (Blu Jam).



Right when we purchased this condo we received the opportunity to work abroad in Germany. We are now looking for kind people who can take care of our home while we are away.



We are currently upgrading the property and refreshing paint in all bedrooms. We are excited that the condo will be very fresh for our upcoming tenants.



The best way to reach us is by email. Please do leave your phone number and also the best time for us to call.



WeChat: n4ncyyu

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266442

Property Id 266442



(RLNE5722713)