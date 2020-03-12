All apartments in Los Angeles
1245 Wellesley Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1245 Wellesley Ave

1245 Wellesley Avenue · (310) 488-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1245 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4380 · Avail. now

$4,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Bright 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo, fits 4 - Property Id: 266442

*bright and airy
*3 rooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom is very large; 2 people can share room very comfortably.
*Flooring throughout (no pictures yet)
*the entire unit is on one floor
*living room opens up to balcony
*elevator in building
*2 tandem parking spots in garage under the building

Super convenient for eating and shopping. 7 minute walk to the supermarket (Ralphs) and various restaurants, 2 minute walk to the closest sushi restaurant (Hara), and 3 minutes to the nearest cafe (Blu Jam).

Right when we purchased this condo we received the opportunity to work abroad in Germany. We are now looking for kind people who can take care of our home while we are away.

We are currently upgrading the property and refreshing paint in all bedrooms. We are excited that the condo will be very fresh for our upcoming tenants.

The best way to reach us is by email. Please do leave your phone number and also the best time for us to call.

WeChat: n4ncyyu
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266442
Property Id 266442

(RLNE5722713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Wellesley Ave have any available units?
1245 Wellesley Ave has a unit available for $4,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Wellesley Ave have?
Some of 1245 Wellesley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Wellesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Wellesley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Wellesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Wellesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Wellesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Wellesley Ave does offer parking.
Does 1245 Wellesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Wellesley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Wellesley Ave have a pool?
No, 1245 Wellesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Wellesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1245 Wellesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Wellesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Wellesley Ave has units with dishwashers.
