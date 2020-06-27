All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:27 PM

1245 Magnolia Avenue

1245 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ef3ac4074 ---- Your modern dream apartment is available near beautiful Koreatown! After the completion of months of remodeling, this charming space has been thoughtfully re-imagined for today\'s lifestyle. Enjoy cooking in a newly renovated kitchen, with custom lighting, new counter tops, and generous modern farmhouse cabinetry. The Unit features new wood flooring, large windows, generous closet space, and a classy, modern vibe, both inside and out. This modern beauty has air conditioning, ample storage, and a contemporary open feel. Plus it is located in a gated building on a quiet cul-de-sac. What more could one ask for? Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best kim bap, bbq, ice-cream and tacos in the city, plus convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. The 10 and the 101 make getting to DTLA or the beach a snap! Check it out today, because it won?t be around for long. Available for immediate move in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly New steel appliances Large windows/natural light Laundry Onsite Gated Building Air Conditioning LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease photos may not be of exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1245 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1245 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1245 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

