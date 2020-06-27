1245 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ef3ac4074 ---- Your modern dream apartment is available near beautiful Koreatown! After the completion of months of remodeling, this charming space has been thoughtfully re-imagined for today\'s lifestyle. Enjoy cooking in a newly renovated kitchen, with custom lighting, new counter tops, and generous modern farmhouse cabinetry. The Unit features new wood flooring, large windows, generous closet space, and a classy, modern vibe, both inside and out. This modern beauty has air conditioning, ample storage, and a contemporary open feel. Plus it is located in a gated building on a quiet cul-de-sac. What more could one ask for? Located just a hop skip and a jump to the best kim bap, bbq, ice-cream and tacos in the city, plus convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. The 10 and the 101 make getting to DTLA or the beach a snap! Check it out today, because it won?t be around for long. Available for immediate move in. Please call or text 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly New steel appliances Large windows/natural light Laundry Onsite Gated Building Air Conditioning LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease photos may not be of exact unit