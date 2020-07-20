12439 Washington Pl

Amenities

Live above street level! 2 large bedrooms on the upper floor with ample closet space and each with their own bathroom. Laundry room conveniently situated in the hallway between the two.



On the first level, an open plan for the kitchen, living and dining rooms. There’s also a convenient powder room, so you don’t have to go upstairs.



The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances. Walk-in pantry.



100 sqft storage room on the ground floor (no need for self-storage!) and 2 garaged parking spots (tandem) included.



Super easy commute to Silicon Beach, Culver City, Venice, El Segundo...



Farmer’s Market every Sunday is a short walk away. As well as some great restaurants and bars. You can easily bike to the beach. Too many good things nearby to list them all here!



Heating and cooling.



Must see to appreciate. Spacious. Big rooms. Tons of storage.