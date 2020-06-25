12411 Osborne St. #45

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath condo at the Portofino Gated Community in Pacoima - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Don't miss it ! Large 2 bed + 2 bath condo with 2 car garage in gated community with community pool and spa. Super commuter location in the San Fernando Valley Foothill area



Features include :



-Fresh paint

-Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings

-Large kitchen with stove/stove and dishwasher

-Dining area

-Balcony

-Two spacious bedrooms with closets

-Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub

-One guest bathroom with standing shower

-Central AC/Heat

-Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in closet

-2 car garage

-Tenants pay for all utilities



Great location ! Prime location close to Hansen Park, local golf course, shopping centers, and freeways ! Close proximity to Roger Jessup Park, 210, 118, and 5 freeway access.



Rent Amount: $ 1,795 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 1,795

$35 application fee per adult applicant

Pet Rent : $25 per month per pet



