All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12411 Osborne St. #45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12411 Osborne St. #45
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

12411 Osborne St. #45

12411 Osborne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12411 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath condo at the Portofino Gated Community in Pacoima - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Don't miss it ! Large 2 bed + 2 bath condo with 2 car garage in gated community with community pool and spa. Super commuter location in the San Fernando Valley Foothill area

Features include :

-Fresh paint
-Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings
-Large kitchen with stove/stove and dishwasher
-Dining area
-Balcony
-Two spacious bedrooms with closets
-Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub
-One guest bathroom with standing shower
-Central AC/Heat
-Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in closet
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities

Great location ! Prime location close to Hansen Park, local golf course, shopping centers, and freeways ! Close proximity to Roger Jessup Park, 210, 118, and 5 freeway access.

Rent Amount: $ 1,795 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 1,795
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet Rent : $25 per month per pet

(RLNE5112487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have any available units?
12411 Osborne St. #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have?
Some of 12411 Osborne St. #45's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 Osborne St. #45 currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Osborne St. #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Osborne St. #45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12411 Osborne St. #45 is pet friendly.
Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Osborne St. #45 offers parking.
Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Osborne St. #45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have a pool?
Yes, 12411 Osborne St. #45 has a pool.
Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have accessible units?
No, 12411 Osborne St. #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Osborne St. #45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 Osborne St. #45 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College