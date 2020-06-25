12411 Osborne St. #45

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath condo at the Portofino Gated Community in Pacoima - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Don't miss it ! Large 2 bed + 2 bath condo with 2 car garage in gated community with community pool and spa. Super commuter location in the San Fernando Valley Foothill area
Features include :
-Fresh paint
-Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings
-Large kitchen with stove/stove and dishwasher
-Dining area
-Balcony
-Two spacious bedrooms with closets
-Master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with bathtub
-One guest bathroom with standing shower
-Central AC/Heat
-Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in closet
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities
Great location ! Prime location close to Hansen Park, local golf course, shopping centers, and freeways ! Close proximity to Roger Jessup Park, 210, 118, and 5 freeway access.
Rent Amount: $ 1,795 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 1,795
$35 application fee per adult applicant
Pet Rent : $25 per month per pet
(RLNE5112487)