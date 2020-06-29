12407 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Back of Building, QUIET, GORGEOUS VIEWS, FULLY FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED one level, elevator access - Beautiful Top Floor Large Condominium in Prime Location. 2 Bed/2.5 Baths. Perfect Turn Key Condition. Dark Hardwood Floors. En-Suite Master has Huge Walk in Closet and large bathroom with Separate Tub/Shower and Dual Sinks. Balcony with Views off the Living Room with Warming Fireplace. Granite Counter Tops in Large open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. LG Full Size Washer/Dryer, 2 Covered Parking Spaces, Full Gym, Gated Entry. Gorgeous Furniture. Great Floor Plan with Each Bedroom on opposite sides of Living area. Studio Close and Easy Fwy Access. Krupps Coffee Maker. Large Closets. Toothbrush ready. Approx 1430 Sq Ft No Pets. 6 months minimum, furnished only.