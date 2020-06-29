All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

12407 MOORPARK Street

12407 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Back of Building, QUIET, GORGEOUS VIEWS, FULLY FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED one level, elevator access - Beautiful Top Floor Large Condominium in Prime Location. 2 Bed/2.5 Baths. Perfect Turn Key Condition. Dark Hardwood Floors. En-Suite Master has Huge Walk in Closet and large bathroom with Separate Tub/Shower and Dual Sinks. Balcony with Views off the Living Room with Warming Fireplace. Granite Counter Tops in Large open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. LG Full Size Washer/Dryer, 2 Covered Parking Spaces, Full Gym, Gated Entry. Gorgeous Furniture. Great Floor Plan with Each Bedroom on opposite sides of Living area. Studio Close and Easy Fwy Access. Krupps Coffee Maker. Large Closets. Toothbrush ready. Approx 1430 Sq Ft No Pets. 6 months minimum, furnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
12407 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12407 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 12407 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12407 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12407 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12407 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12407 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 12407 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 12407 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 12407 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 12407 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12407 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.
