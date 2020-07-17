1240 S Corning St. Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Split unit with living areas in the middle and bedroom on each end of the unit. - Spacious upper condo with carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Split unit with the living areas in the middle and the bedrooms on both ends of the unit. Open living room comes with fireplace, wet bar and balcony. U shaped kitchen offers granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave and (not warranted) refrigerator. Bathroom has a two sink vanity, plenty of storage, separate bathtub and shower stall. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus plenty of closet space throughout. Beautiful open sky and tree top views. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Underground and gated Tandem parking for two vehicles. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, no pets allowed. Great location allows you to walk to cafes, dry cleaners, grocery store and restaurants.



DRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3657251)