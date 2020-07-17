All apartments in Los Angeles
1240 S Corning St. Unit 202
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1240 S Corning St. Unit 202

1240 South Corning Street · (310) 869-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Split unit with living areas in the middle and bedroom on each end of the unit. - Spacious upper condo with carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Split unit with the living areas in the middle and the bedrooms on both ends of the unit. Open living room comes with fireplace, wet bar and balcony. U shaped kitchen offers granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, gas range, built-in microwave and (not warranted) refrigerator. Bathroom has a two sink vanity, plenty of storage, separate bathtub and shower stall. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus plenty of closet space throughout. Beautiful open sky and tree top views. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Underground and gated Tandem parking for two vehicles. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, no pets allowed. Great location allows you to walk to cafes, dry cleaners, grocery store and restaurants.

****************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
DRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3657251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have any available units?
1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have?
Some of 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 S Corning St. Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
