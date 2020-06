Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Newly remodeled upper unit with updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, new vinyl wood flooring throughout except the two bedrooms with new carpet. Well maintained building and few minutes away from downtown LA area, freeways, Staples Center, USC campus, and Dodgers Stadium to name a few.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1234-s-kenmore-ave-los-angeles-ca-90006-usa/3b1f8a68-dfda-4c02-a54a-c93a81f7dffc



No Pets Allowed



