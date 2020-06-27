All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 Peck Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 1:26 PM

1234 Peck Drive

1234 S Peck Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1234 S Peck Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Beverly Hills Adjacent Traditional is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city, boasting a well-manicured, lush yard and inviting front porch that leads into this incredibly charming and updated home. A desirable, open floor plan, ambient light and hardwood/tile flooring throughout. Inviting living and dining rooms lead to a beautiful, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances (wolf range), breakfast nook and eat-in bar.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Peck Drive have any available units?
1234 Peck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Peck Drive have?
Some of 1234 Peck Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Peck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Peck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Peck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Peck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Peck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Peck Drive offers parking.
Does 1234 Peck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Peck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Peck Drive have a pool?
No, 1234 Peck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Peck Drive have accessible units?
No, 1234 Peck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Peck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Peck Drive has units with dishwashers.
