1234 N Edgemont St Apt 211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 06/01/20 Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!



Available for immediate move-in, this one bedroom is in a great location! 1234 N Edgemont is located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods with everything you need nearby: from the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and sports and recreational areas of Los Feliz. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.



The apartment itself has been completely remodeled with a sleek modern design. Hardwood floors extend throughout all rooms of the unit. Brand new granite countertops and cabinets compliment the kitchen and bathroom and tie the apartment together tastefully. The unit features a kitchen bar looking out onto a balcony, brand new kitchen appliances, AC, and plenty of living space and ample natural light.



A gated parking spot, pool, and onsite laundry are also included.



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. There is a non refundable application fee of $40 per applicant. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803357)