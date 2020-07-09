All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 N Edgemont St Apt 211

1234 Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/01/20 Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!

Available for immediate move-in, this one bedroom is in a great location! 1234 N Edgemont is located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods with everything you need nearby: from the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and sports and recreational areas of Los Feliz. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.

The apartment itself has been completely remodeled with a sleek modern design. Hardwood floors extend throughout all rooms of the unit. Brand new granite countertops and cabinets compliment the kitchen and bathroom and tie the apartment together tastefully. The unit features a kitchen bar looking out onto a balcony, brand new kitchen appliances, AC, and plenty of living space and ample natural light.

A gated parking spot, pool, and onsite laundry are also included.

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. There is a non refundable application fee of $40 per applicant. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

