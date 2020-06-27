Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12327 Louise Ave -

Come fall in love with this gorgeous home available now. The home features 4 large bedroom with spacious 2 full bathrooms. Sunny kitchen showcasing large counter tops, stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher,with hard wood flooring throughout and beautiful fireplace in living room. The home also includes a 2 car garage, has an impressive front yard along with large private back yard all enclosed. It is located on a quiet residential street, within walking distance to popular shops and markets, including Trader Joes, CVS, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Mar Vista Recreation Center, Braddock School, and near Santa Monica Airport, and only 3.5 miles from the Venice Boardwalk and beach!



(RLNE4266300)