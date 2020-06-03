12321 Ocean Park Blvd, Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking guest parking

Professionally designed condo! Large kitchen, hardwood floors, Washer & Dryer in unit, gated parking. - Beautiful front corner condo remodeled by professional interior designer. Hardwood and tiled floors. Living room comes with a gas fireplace, recessed lighting and balcony. Second bedroom has french doors leading to living room, ideal for an office or a second bedroom. The kitchen is very large and has custom designed cabinets, granite counter-tops, center island and modern appliances: refrigerator with double doors and bottom freezer, gas range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining room has a bay window and a ceiling fan with remote control. All polished-nickel doorknobs and dimmer lights throughout. Central A/C and heat. Wet bar with wine cooler and granite counter top. Washer and low-condensation Dryer inside the unit. Bathroom has custom tile, pedestal sink and all polished-nickel faucets. Tandem underground gated parking for two vehicles, plus guest parking. Will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Water and association fees covered.



Great location on the border of Santa Monica and West-La. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants, great for weekend brunches and dining out!



******************************************************************************

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection. BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.



(RLNE1884102)