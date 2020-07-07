All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12301 Osborne St

12301 W Osborne St · No Longer Available
Location

12301 W Osborne St, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Come and be a part of this beautiful and highly sought after Community where you are able to create your very own piece of paradise to escape the mundane of everyday life. The unit itself is light, bright, and ready for immediate occupancy. All appliances are included as well as a washer and dryer so you can avoid long wait times at the laundromat and spend your time doing things you love. Enjoy the community swimming pool and multiple jacuzzis all year round so you can cool off and escape the hot California sun. Trash, water, and sewer are all included for your convenience and gives you the opportunity to keep your pocket book full. Ideal location away from the hustle and bustle yet only 30 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica beach. Doesn't get much better than this, call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/12301-osborne-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Osborne St have any available units?
12301 Osborne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12301 Osborne St currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Osborne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Osborne St pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Osborne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12301 Osborne St offer parking?
No, 12301 Osborne St does not offer parking.
Does 12301 Osborne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Osborne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Osborne St have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Osborne St has a pool.
Does 12301 Osborne St have accessible units?
No, 12301 Osborne St does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Osborne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Osborne St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 Osborne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 Osborne St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
