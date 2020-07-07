Amenities

Come and be a part of this beautiful and highly sought after Community where you are able to create your very own piece of paradise to escape the mundane of everyday life. The unit itself is light, bright, and ready for immediate occupancy. All appliances are included as well as a washer and dryer so you can avoid long wait times at the laundromat and spend your time doing things you love. Enjoy the community swimming pool and multiple jacuzzis all year round so you can cool off and escape the hot California sun. Trash, water, and sewer are all included for your convenience and gives you the opportunity to keep your pocket book full. Ideal location away from the hustle and bustle yet only 30 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica beach. Doesn't get much better than this, call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/12301-osborne-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.