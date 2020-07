Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, light filled upper unit in Miracle Mile Spanish duplex. Hardwood floors throughout all public spaces, starting with a grand living room with wood beamed ceiling and fireplace. Dining room connects via butler pantry to kitchen, with access to utility room with washer/dryer plus rear service entrance. Three bedrooms and two baths highlight the interior, including a large master suite. Great backyard + 2 car garage. Amazing location with access to numerous shops and restaurants.