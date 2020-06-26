12256 Vanowen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in North Hollywood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking front yard. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. The private covered backyard is ideal for entertaining your guests. Washer and dryer included. Plenty of street parking, located next to a park and close to tons of shopping and transportation. House features: recessed lights, central AC, copper plumbing, washer and dryer, large patio, fenced front yard and so much more! Pet friendly. MUST SEE!