Los Angeles, CA
12256 Vanowen Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

12256 Vanowen Street

12256 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

12256 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 2 Bath house nestled in North Hollywood. This house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking front yard. New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. The private covered backyard is ideal for entertaining your guests. Washer and dryer included. Plenty of street parking, located next to a park and close to tons of shopping and transportation. House features: recessed lights, central AC, copper plumbing, washer and dryer, large patio, fenced front yard and so much more! Pet friendly. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12256 Vanowen Street have any available units?
12256 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12256 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 12256 Vanowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12256 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
12256 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12256 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12256 Vanowen Street is pet friendly.
Does 12256 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 12256 Vanowen Street offers parking.
Does 12256 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12256 Vanowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12256 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 12256 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 12256 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 12256 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12256 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12256 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
