12253 Gorham Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Amazing Brentwood lease opportunity!! Stunning light & bright unit within a duplex enhanced from head to toe. Crisp contemporary color palette combined with stunning light wood floors & staircase enrich the dazzling appeal within. Spacious living room adjoins large dining. Striking cabinetry & counters, custom tile work & a fine selection of stainless-steel appliances, including two ovens, combine to create a dream kitchen. Family room affords sliders to the rear yard. This master retreat will not disappoint. Massive walk-in & exquisite bath with tranquil soaking tub & gorgeous shower create a true haven to escape it all. Two additional Bedrooms & two tastefully upgraded baths complete the interior. Outside, sooth your soul in a bubbly spa or relax fireside. Ultra-desirable locale just around the bend from Brentwood Country Club & so close to all the great shopping & yummy eateries that line Montana. Two-car garage & great Charter schools too! Better hurry on this one...certain to be gone in a flash!