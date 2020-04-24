All apartments in Los Angeles
12253 Gorham Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 AM

12253 Gorham Avenue

12253 Gorham Avenue · (818) 970-3000
Location

12253 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2547 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing Brentwood lease opportunity!! Stunning light & bright unit within a duplex enhanced from head to toe. Crisp contemporary color palette combined with stunning light wood floors & staircase enrich the dazzling appeal within. Spacious living room adjoins large dining. Striking cabinetry & counters, custom tile work & a fine selection of stainless-steel appliances, including two ovens, combine to create a dream kitchen. Family room affords sliders to the rear yard. This master retreat will not disappoint. Massive walk-in & exquisite bath with tranquil soaking tub & gorgeous shower create a true haven to escape it all. Two additional Bedrooms & two tastefully upgraded baths complete the interior. Outside, sooth your soul in a bubbly spa or relax fireside. Ultra-desirable locale just around the bend from Brentwood Country Club & so close to all the great shopping & yummy eateries that line Montana. Two-car garage & great Charter schools too! Better hurry on this one...certain to be gone in a flash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12253 Gorham Avenue have any available units?
12253 Gorham Avenue has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12253 Gorham Avenue have?
Some of 12253 Gorham Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12253 Gorham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12253 Gorham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12253 Gorham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12253 Gorham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12253 Gorham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12253 Gorham Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12253 Gorham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12253 Gorham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12253 Gorham Avenue have a pool?
No, 12253 Gorham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12253 Gorham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12253 Gorham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12253 Gorham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12253 Gorham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
