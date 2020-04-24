12253 Gorham Avenue

Amenities
Amazing Brentwood lease opportunity!! Stunning light & bright unit within a duplex enhanced from head to toe. Crisp contemporary color palette combined with stunning light wood floors & staircase enrich the dazzling appeal within. Spacious living room adjoins large dining. Striking cabinetry & counters, custom tile work & a fine selection of stainless-steel appliances, including two ovens, combine to create a dream kitchen. Family room affords sliders to the rear yard. This master retreat will not disappoint. Massive walk-in & exquisite bath with tranquil soaking tub & gorgeous shower create a true haven to escape it all. Two additional Bedrooms & two tastefully upgraded baths complete the interior. Outside, sooth your soul in a bubbly spa or relax fireside. Ultra-desirable locale just around the bend from Brentwood Country Club & so close to all the great shopping & yummy eateries that line Montana. Two-car garage & great Charter schools too! Better hurry on this one...certain to be gone in a flash!