Los Angeles, CA
12250 CANNA Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12250 CANNA Road

12250 Canna Road · No Longer Available
Location

12250 Canna Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expansive, picturesque views from all rooms! This home has been coined a "jewelry box" for its absolutely stunning, architectural and serene design in the most coveted corner lot on Tigertail Road. Bright and open floor plan with kitchen, dining area and living room flowing together to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere, away from all the noise of the city yet conveniently located near Brentwood Country Mart & more. Two large bedrooms with unobstructed views and large adjoining bathrooms. This beautiful home was renovated in 2013 with state-of-the-art fixtures, tiles, cabinets, and Italian porcelain flooring--no expense was spared. The breathtaking patio is overflowing with fruit trees and herb plants, and boasts panoramic city and ocean views. Available fully or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 CANNA Road have any available units?
12250 CANNA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12250 CANNA Road have?
Some of 12250 CANNA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 CANNA Road currently offering any rent specials?
12250 CANNA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 CANNA Road pet-friendly?
No, 12250 CANNA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12250 CANNA Road offer parking?
Yes, 12250 CANNA Road offers parking.
Does 12250 CANNA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 CANNA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 CANNA Road have a pool?
No, 12250 CANNA Road does not have a pool.
Does 12250 CANNA Road have accessible units?
No, 12250 CANNA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 CANNA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12250 CANNA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
