12250 CANNA Road

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Expansive, picturesque views from all rooms! This home has been coined a "jewelry box" for its absolutely stunning, architectural and serene design in the most coveted corner lot on Tigertail Road. Bright and open floor plan with kitchen, dining area and living room flowing together to create a warm and relaxing atmosphere, away from all the noise of the city yet conveniently located near Brentwood Country Mart & more. Two large bedrooms with unobstructed views and large adjoining bathrooms. This beautiful home was renovated in 2013 with state-of-the-art fixtures, tiles, cabinets, and Italian porcelain flooring--no expense was spared. The breathtaking patio is overflowing with fruit trees and herb plants, and boasts panoramic city and ocean views. Available fully or partially furnished.