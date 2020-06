Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range oven

This fantastic 3-Bedroom 3-Bathroom is located near USC and getting to campus is a breeze. It features modern finishes and in-unit washer and dryer for added convenience. This home is perfect for 3-8 people. Please do not disturb the residents, contact us to schedule a showing.